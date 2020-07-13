/
pet friendly apartments
409 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA
74 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
18 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
14 Units Available
Lavista Park
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
31 Units Available
North Brookhaven
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
32 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
8 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
38 Units Available
Drew Valley
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
2 Units Available
Drew Valley
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
136 Units Available
Lavista Park
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
1 Unit Available
Drew Valley
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Drew Valley
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space.
1 Unit Available
Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Village
4120 Peachtree Rd NE
4120 Peachtree Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Post Glen Promo Code: 4120-P - Property Id: 312671 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 Unit Available
Buford Highway
Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 North Druid Hills Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Point At Lenox Park Promo Code: 1900-P - Property Id: 312873 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
Ashford Park
2829 caldwell road
2829 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 09/10/20 Post Brookhaven Promo Code: 2829-P - Property Id: 312660 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
Lynwood Park
1176 Hampton Hall Drive
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2912 sqft
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall - COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall.
1 Unit Available
Ashford Park
2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3
2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Sharp condo in desirable Ashford Park in Brookhaven - All open - Loft like living (except separate Bedrooms - bathrooms).
1 Unit Available
Lenox Park
1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE
1207 Oglethorpe Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3164 sqft
~Open, light, & large in Brookhaven Heights! For Mid-July Move In!~ - Ready for early July Move-in!! This beautiful home features a 2-story living room with fireplace, open views to large kitchen with island, bedroom & bathroom on the main, large
1 Unit Available
Lavista Park
10 executive park west ne
10 Executive Park West NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Oleander Promo Code: 10-O - Property Id: 312783 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 Unit Available
Drew Valley
2515 Skyland Trail NE
2515 Skyland Trail Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1435 sqft
2515 Skyland Trail NE Available 08/01/20 2 BR / 2 1/2 BA located in the HEART OF BROOKHAVEN! - Use this great opportunity to live close to the city while enjoying nature! Roommate floor plan w/bedrooms & full baths upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Ashford Park
2918 Redding Road
2918 Redding Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1404 sqft
Live on one of the best streets in the heart of Brookhaven! Great house with three bedrooms, hardwood floors and a huge fenced backyard. Very close to local restaurants, schools, parks and tennis courts. Pet Friendly.
