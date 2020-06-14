Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

376 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
North Brookhaven
84 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,230
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Park at Oglethrope
35 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,245
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Park at Oglethrope
30 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Buford Highway
9 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lavista Park
150 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,252
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated November 7 at 06:50pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2330 Lorainne ST NE
2330 Loraine Street Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1083 sqft
Bungalow in Brookhaven - Property Id: 79264 Adorable Brookhaven bungalow surrounded by million-dollar homes! This Brookhaven jewel is located on a large corner lot in a tranquil neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and off-street parking.

1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1845 sqft
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
2310 Poplar Springs Drive NE
2310 Poplar Springs Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1412 sqft
Recently renovated 3bdrm/2bath ranch located in the heart of "Brookhaven's" Drew valley subdivision. Located on a private street this home features: granite counter-tops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, fresh paint and upgraded lighting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful New Roof and New Paint inside and out. Storage Shed. Oak Cabinets, Hardwood floors entire home. Tile Baths, Large Great Room, Separate Dining Room, Storm Windows, Large Private Backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3200 sqft
Best Brookhaven Walk to Everything Location! Great Schools! Walk to Marta! Walk to Dresden Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
2941 Caldwell Road NE
2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Adorable single story 2brm/1ba condo located in Brookhaven. Two reserved parking spots by back door plus guest parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601
1468 Briarwood Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION is Everything! Beautiful Gated community of Carlyle Woods in Brookhaven,Easy access to I-85 and other Interstates.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2313 Attaway Walk NE
2313 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2729 sqft
Fantastic home located in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac and tucked into a neighborhood with high walkability. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and the local drug store.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3473 Koyla Landing
3473 Koyla Lndg, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2407 sqft
Enjoy a walkable lifestyle! Brand new three stories Townhome close to everywhere! The gated community is among the most luxurious properties you’ll find in Chamblee. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms across 2400 square feet.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3146 sqft
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2360 Logan Cir
2360 Logan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1175 sqft
The Logan is positioned 1 mile from Lennox Mall and Buckhead with easy access to 400 and 85. In addition, Dresden st with 9 Resturants and Brookhaven Town Center are close by.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2153 Weldonberry Drive NE
2153 Weldonberry Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1845 sqft
Beautiful Brookhaven Townhome in Gated Community with Pool. Sun-filled end unit with Hardwood Floors on main. Living rm with Gas Fireplace, Higher Ceilings, Deck, Kitchen with stained cabinets, Granite counters. Beautifully maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
1430 Dresden Drive NE
1430 Dresden Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Great new price!!Wonderful corner unit at Village Place in Brookhaven! Walk to all the wonderful restaurants and shops! Amazing light, bright home with tons of windows and a covered balcony.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2496 Oostanaula Drive NE
2496 Oostanaula Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3416 sqft
Welcome to this stunning Modern masterpiece in prime Brookhaven! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located near fine dining, shopping and plenty of outdoor gathering spots.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brookhaven, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brookhaven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

