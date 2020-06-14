Apartment List
/
GA
/
brookhaven
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

343 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brookhaven renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
North Brookhaven
84 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,230
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park at Oglethrope
35 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,245
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park at Oglethrope
30 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Buford Highway
9 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Lavista Park
150 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,252
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001
1468 Briarwood Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1341 sqft
Very Spacious 2bd/2ba Condo in Brookhaven w/ Pool!! - Located in a quiet gated community between Buford Hwy. and North Druid Hills Rd.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Buford Highway
1 Unit Available
2324 Clairmont Road NE
2324 Clairmont Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2608 sqft
Location Location Location!! Charming 4 side 3/2 2700 Sq ft Brick home! Less than 10 mins to City of Brookhaven, Less that 15 Mins to Buckhead! Hardwoods thru out, Great Kitchen, Double Ovens, Gas Cooktop! Large Family Room w/fireplace, Separate LR,
Results within 1 mile of Brookhaven
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
North Brookhaven
26 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Huntley Hills
14 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
Lenox
15 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,494
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Lenox
23 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,275
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
65 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
$
Perimeter Center
80 Units Available
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Lenox
38 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Pine Hills
41 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
Perimeter Center
14 Units Available
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Merry Hills
84 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Brookhaven, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Brookhaven renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven 3 BedroomsBrookhaven Accessible ApartmentsBrookhaven Apartments with Balcony
Brookhaven Apartments with GarageBrookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrookhaven Apartments with ParkingBrookhaven Apartments with Pool
Brookhaven Apartments with Washer-DryerBrookhaven Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookhaven Furnished ApartmentsBrookhaven Pet Friendly PlacesBrookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College