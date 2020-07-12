/
ashford park
446 Apartments for rent in Ashford Park, Brookhaven, GA
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1116 sqft
New construction. Green community. A short walk from Brookhaven Park. Pet-friendly with granite counters, hardwood floors, and extra storage. On-site coffee bar, parking, pool, fire pit, game room, clubhouse.
2829 caldwell road
2829 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 09/10/20 Post Brookhaven Promo Code: 2829-P - Property Id: 312660 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3
2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Sharp condo in desirable Ashford Park in Brookhaven - All open - Loft like living (except separate Bedrooms - bathrooms).
2918 Redding Road
2918 Redding Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1404 sqft
Live on one of the best streets in the heart of Brookhaven! Great house with three bedrooms, hardwood floors and a huge fenced backyard. Very close to local restaurants, schools, parks and tennis courts. Pet Friendly.
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
2750 sqft
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
2595 Ashford Road NE
2595 Ashford Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
BROOKHAVEN,SPACIOUS UPDATED IMMACULATE HOME unlike others w/Huge Gorgeous FENCED Lot. Beautiful ASHFORD PARK. Walk to Fine Dining,Pizza,Shopping.Sought after Neighborhood.Sep LR w/Huge Bay Window.Sep Dining Room.
2990 Ringle Road
2990 Ringle Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1222 sqft
Application Pending - Picture perfect Ashford Park rental! This move-in ready home features fresh paint, gorgeous hardwoods, 2-living spaces + dining area, stunning renovated kitchen and baths, and an amazing backyard! Move right in and enjoy this
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,473
1498 sqft
Lenox Park location close to university and walking trails. Spacious floor plans, luxury garden tubs and unique design finishes. Skyline views, free Wi-Fi at the sundeck and many more luxury amenities to welcome you home.
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
