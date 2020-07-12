Apartment List
135 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with parking

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
74 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Lavista Park
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
North Brookhaven
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
38 Units Available
Drew Valley
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Drew Valley
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
136 Units Available
Lavista Park
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated November 7 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
Drew Valley
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Drew Valley
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lynwood Park
1176 Hampton Hall Drive
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2912 sqft
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall - COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lynwood Park
3183 Windsor Lake Drive
3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
5000 sqft
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Fields
2360 Logan Circle NE
2360 Logan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
The Logan is positioned 1 mile from Lennox Mall and Buckhead with easy access to 400 and 85. In addition, Dresden st with 9 Resturants and Brookhaven Town Center are close by.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Drew Valley
2515 Skyland Trail NE
2515 Skyland Trail Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1435 sqft
2515 Skyland Trail NE Available 08/01/20 2 BR / 2 1/2 BA located in the HEART OF BROOKHAVEN! - Use this great opportunity to live close to the city while enjoying nature! Roommate floor plan w/bedrooms & full baths upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Brookhaven
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath Ground Level/Pool view Condo located in Stunning complex with pool room, media center - both with abundant seating and kitchen, clubhouse with wine bar, plasma tv and gaming tables, grand courtyard with pool and tanning bed, fitness

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lynwood Park
3329 Woodrow Way NE
3329 Woodrow Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4000 sqft
Wonderful executive home located in very desirable Brittany neighborhood. Please see FMLS listing 6722745 for pictures. House was built in 2005 and updated/renovated in 2020. Five minute walk to Town Brookhaven.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox Park
1155 Lynmoor Drive NE
1155 Lynmoor Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2978 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath renovated duplex in Brookhaven. Large unit in great location. Kitchen features granite counters. tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Unit is in great shape. New carpet and fresh paint.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox Park
1153 Lynmoor Drive NE
1153 Lynmoor Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2978 sqft
4 Bedroom/3 Bath unit in renovated duplex in Brookhaven. Large unit in a great location. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Private, fully fenced back yard. Unit has new carpet and fresh paint.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1869 North Druid Hills Road
1869 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
8 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
The listing includes both "Furnished" units in a like new duplex. The rent price is for both units. Both units are smaller units with each having 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathroom for a total of 8 bedrooms & 6 full bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Drew Valley
1653 Wayland Circle NE
1653 Wayland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Ranch with Basement. Updated throughout, Open Floor Plan, 2 Full Baths on Main Floor. Basement has Open Area/Den/Rec Room with laundry room and 4th Bedroom or Office. Great Location off Dresden close to Brookhaven Village.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brookhaven, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brookhaven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

