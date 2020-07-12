/
/
/
park at oglethrope
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
437 Apartments for rent in Park at Oglethrope, Brookhaven, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
32 Units Available
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
32 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:29am
23 Units Available
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,473
1498 sqft
Lenox Park location close to university and walking trails. Spacious floor plans, luxury garden tubs and unique design finishes. Skyline views, free Wi-Fi at the sundeck and many more luxury amenities to welcome you home.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1066 Club Place NE
1066 Club Place Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Brookhaven home with fenced backyard! This spacious 2BD/2.5BA lives large with a Pottery Barn/Restoration Hardware-inspired renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Enter the foyer to a 2-story vaulted, light-filled den with gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Park at Oglethrope
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
24 Units Available
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
15 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1116 sqft
New construction. Green community. A short walk from Brookhaven Park. Pet-friendly with granite counters, hardwood floors, and extra storage. On-site coffee bar, parking, pool, fire pit, game room, clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
31 Units Available
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1149 sqft
Serene, quiet location in a peaceful wooded setting. Easy access to nearby shops and restaurants and a short commute to downtown Atlanta. W/D in unit, fireplaces and recent renovations.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
31 Units Available
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with modern features, like hardwood floors and granite counters. Extensive complex contains gym, pool, tennis court and business center. Blackburn Park is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
64 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
1 of 82
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4120 Peachtree Rd NE
4120 Peachtree Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Post Glen Promo Code: 4120-P - Property Id: 312671 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2829 caldwell road
2829 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 09/10/20 Post Brookhaven Promo Code: 2829-P - Property Id: 312660 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1176 Hampton Hall Drive
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2912 sqft
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall - COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3
2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Sharp condo in desirable Ashford Park in Brookhaven - All open - Loft like living (except separate Bedrooms - bathrooms).
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE
1207 Oglethorpe Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3164 sqft
~Open, light, & large in Brookhaven Heights! For Mid-July Move In!~ - Ready for early July Move-in!! This beautiful home features a 2-story living room with fireplace, open views to large kitchen with island, bedroom & bathroom on the main, large
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3183 Windsor Lake Drive
3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
5000 sqft
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAChamblee, GANorth Druid Hills, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GADruid Hills, GAScottdale, GA