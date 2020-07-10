/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
102 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
32 Units Available
North Brookhaven
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Lavista Park
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
32 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,355
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
75 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
137 Units Available
Lavista Park
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
7 Units Available
Drew Valley
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Village
4120 Peachtree Rd NE
4120 Peachtree Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Post Glen Promo Code: 4120-P - Property Id: 312671 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ashford Park
2829 caldwell road
2829 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 09/10/20 Post Brookhaven Promo Code: 2829-P - Property Id: 312660 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ashford Park
2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3
2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Sharp condo in desirable Ashford Park in Brookhaven - All open - Loft like living (except separate Bedrooms - bathrooms).
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Fields
2360 Logan Circle NE
2360 Logan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
The Logan is positioned 1 mile from Lennox Mall and Buckhead with easy access to 400 and 85. In addition, Dresden st with 9 Resturants and Brookhaven Town Center are close by.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox Park
1309 Keys Lake Drive NE
1309 Keys Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
810 sqft
Cute & Cozy Keys Lake Condo is located in the beautiful city of Brookhaven! This well maintained gem is super affordable and will not last long! Condo is on the 2nd floor & move in ready! This community is quiet and serene with a lake near the
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1869 North Druid Hills Road
1869 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
8 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
The listing includes both "Furnished" units in a like new duplex. The rent price is for both units. Both units are smaller units with each having 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathroom for a total of 8 bedrooms & 6 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox Park
2313 Attaway Walk NE
2313 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2729 sqft
Fantastic home located in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac and tucked into a neighborhood with high walkability. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and the local drug store.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Oglethrope
1066 Club Place NE
1066 Club Place Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Brookhaven home with fenced backyard! This spacious 2BD/2.5BA lives large with a Pottery Barn/Restoration Hardware-inspired renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Enter the foyer to a 2-story vaulted, light-filled den with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Brookhaven
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Brookhaven
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2204 sqft
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Fields
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1845 sqft
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Village
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3349 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE
1959 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2884 sqft
End unit town home in Buckhead Place. Open floor plan on main level. Professional grade kitchen with view to family room. Master suite and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Roof top patio with relaxing views. Finished lower level with full bath.
