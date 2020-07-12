/
north brookhaven
406 Apartments for rent in North Brookhaven, Brookhaven, GA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1863 sqft
Stunning interior design throughout this green community with five-star amenities that include a 24-hour gym, pool and more. Stylish, modern interiors. Minutes from GA-400, I-285 and Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
$
74 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
31 Units Available
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1149 sqft
Serene, quiet location in a peaceful wooded setting. Easy access to nearby shops and restaurants and a short commute to downtown Atlanta. W/D in unit, fireplaces and recent renovations.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5486 Glenridge View
5486 Glenridge View, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2011 sqft
Beautiful End Unit townhome in amazing established gated community. High-end finishes including stained cabinets, granite, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood floors custom moldings, fireplace, two decks.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath Ground Level/Pool view Condo located in Stunning complex with pool room, media center - both with abundant seating and kitchen, clubhouse with wine bar, plasma tv and gaming tables, grand courtyard with pool and tanning bed, fitness
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Donaldson Park Drive NE
1516 Donaldson Park Drive, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2916 sqft
Spacious executive style Town Home in one of the best parts of Brookhaven. Private community of only 24 homes.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3146 sqft
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2204 sqft
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful New Roof and New Paint inside and out. Storage Shed. Oak Cabinets, Hardwood floors entire home. Tile Baths, Large Great Room, Separate Dining Room, Storm Windows, Large Private Backyard.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
The Diamond of Brookhaven! See this $350K renovation. Mins from HWY 400 & 285, Both Lenox & Perimeter Malls & the Finest Restaurants & shopping Atlanta offers. Great schools & close to hospitals.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
35 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1134 sqft
Every apartment in this gated community boasts balconies, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and walk-in showers. Less than 10 minutes from Perimeter Mall. Closeness to I-285 and I-85 a boon for commuters.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
46 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
$
77 Units Available
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
$
18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
15 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,167
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
