drew valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
437 Apartments for rent in Drew Valley, Brookhaven, GA
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
38 Units Available
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Last updated June 2 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Atlanta, just minutes from Clairmont Road and Briarwood Recreation Center. Community features playground and pool. Units include patio, dishwasher, walk in closets and disposal.
Last updated November 7 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2515 Skyland Trail NE
2515 Skyland Trail Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1435 sqft
2515 Skyland Trail NE Available 08/01/20 2 BR / 2 1/2 BA located in the HEART OF BROOKHAVEN! - Use this great opportunity to live close to the city while enjoying nature! Roommate floor plan w/bedrooms & full baths upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1653 Wayland Circle NE
1653 Wayland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
Ranch with Basement. Updated throughout, Open Floor Plan, 2 Full Baths on Main Floor. Basement has Open Area/Den/Rec Room with laundry room and 4th Bedroom or Office. Great Location off Dresden close to Brookhaven Village.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Poplar Springs Drive NE
2310 Poplar Springs Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1412 sqft
Recently renovated 3bdrm/2bath ranch located in the heart of "Brookhaven's" Drew valley subdivision. Located on a private street this home features: granite counter-tops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, fresh paint and upgraded lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2517 Skyland Trail NE
2517 Skyland Trl NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1435 sqft
Heart of Brookhaven! Use this great opportunity to live close to the city while enjoying nature! Roommate floor plan w/bedrooms & full baths upstairs. Bonus room on terrace level w/walk-out to the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Drew Valley
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
23 Units Available
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
32 Units Available
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
29 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
13 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1116 sqft
New construction. Green community. A short walk from Brookhaven Park. Pet-friendly with granite counters, hardwood floors, and extra storage. On-site coffee bar, parking, pool, fire pit, game room, clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
Convenient location near CDC and I-85. In-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse and courtyard. Roommate matching available. Dog park, sports courts and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
