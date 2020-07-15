/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM
123 Studio Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
$
69 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,263
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
17 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,465
655 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
138 Units Available
Lavista Park
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Results within 1 mile of Brookhaven
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
30 Units Available
Perimeter Center
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,065
610 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
20 Units Available
Lenox
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,197
666 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,346
685 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,285
563 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
78 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
41 Units Available
Martin Manor
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
42 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,198
517 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,143
544 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
20 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,183
593 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Brookhaven
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
47 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,474
661 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
22 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
443 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
72 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
513 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
Midtown
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,337
675 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Brookwood
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
677 sqft
Excellent apartments with custom details, including contemporary interiors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and concrete ceilings. Pet-friendly community. Conveniently located near the Atlanta Beltline and close to the best dining and entertainment in Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Wildwood
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
