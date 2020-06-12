/
2 bedroom apartments
401 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA
Park at Oglethrope
32 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Buford Highway
21 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
$
North Brookhaven
83 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Park at Oglethrope
40 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Buford Highway
14 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
$
Lavista Park
11 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Lavista Park
152 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2330 Lorainne ST NE
2330 Loraine Street Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1083 sqft
Bungalow in Brookhaven - Property Id: 79264 Adorable Brookhaven bungalow surrounded by million-dollar homes! This Brookhaven jewel is located on a large corner lot in a tranquil neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and off-street parking.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1466 Keys Crossing Dr NE
1466 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
very nice 2BR Condo in Brookhaven - Property Id: 297845 Ready to move in - Perfect for roommate situation - Very close to Brookhaven Marta station and Buford Hwy. Stepless entry.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001
1468 Briarwood Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Very Spacious 2bd/2ba Condo in Brookhaven w/ Pool!! - Located in a quiet gated community between Buford Hwy. and North Druid Hills Rd.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1290 sqft
Beautiful New Roof and New Paint inside and out. Storage Shed. Oak Cabinets, Hardwood floors entire home. Tile Baths, Large Great Room, Separate Dining Room, Storm Windows, Large Private Backyard.
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
2941 Caldwell Road NE
2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Adorable single story 2brm/1ba condo located in Brookhaven. Two reserved parking spots by back door plus guest parking.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
2517 Skyland Trail NE
2517 Skyland Trl NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1435 sqft
Heart of Brookhaven! Use this great opportunity to live close to the city while enjoying nature! Roommate floor plan w/bedrooms & full baths upstairs. Bonus room on terrace level w/walk-out to the patio.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2360 Logan Cir
2360 Logan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1175 sqft
The Logan is positioned 1 mile from Lennox Mall and Buckhead with easy access to 400 and 85. In addition, Dresden st with 9 Resturants and Brookhaven Town Center are close by.
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
1430 Dresden Drive NE
1430 Dresden Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Great new price!!Wonderful corner unit at Village Place in Brookhaven! Walk to all the wonderful restaurants and shops! Amazing light, bright home with tons of windows and a covered balcony.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard NE # 2207
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
This unit has it all, amazing roommate floor plan with split bedrooms, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Not only that, you are steps away from all that Perimeter Center has to offer.
Martin Manor
33 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
$
Dresden East
10 Units Available
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1159 sqft
Live Life Better at Mirador at Peachtree Apartments in Atlanta, where our residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle in a community located conveniently near a myriad of popular entertainment, shopping, and dining options.
$
Sexton Woods
10 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
$
Martin Manor
22 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1207 sqft
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Woodland Hills
23 Units Available
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
964 sqft
Convenient location near CDC and I-85. In-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse and courtyard. Roommate matching available. Dog park, sports courts and pool.
