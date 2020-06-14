320 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park at Oglethrope
30 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
$
North Brookhaven
84 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,230
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lavista Park
150 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,252
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1845 sqft
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3349 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lynwood Park
1 Unit Available
3183 Windsor Lake Drive
3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,100
5000 sqft
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3200 sqft
Best Brookhaven Walk to Everything Location! Great Schools! Walk to Marta! Walk to Dresden Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1239 sqft
Awesome location, Brookhaven living!! Short distance to Chamblee Middle and Charter High school. Sanitizing HVAC system with UV disinfectant light and HEPA filter for heightened health security.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE
1959 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2884 sqft
End unit town home in Buckhead Place. Open floor plan on main level. Professional grade kitchen with view to family room. Master suite and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Roof top patio with relaxing views. Finished lower level with full bath.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3473 Koyla Landing
3473 Koyla Lndg, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2407 sqft
Enjoy a walkable lifestyle! Brand new three stories Townhome close to everywhere! The gated community is among the most luxurious properties you’ll find in Chamblee. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms across 2400 square feet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Buford Highway
1 Unit Available
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE
1624 Lenox Overlook Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2068 sqft
Beautiful End unit in gated Brookhaven community. Featuring an archway foyer leading to open floorplan w/ tons of natural light & gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2153 Weldonberry Drive NE
2153 Weldonberry Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1845 sqft
Beautiful Brookhaven Townhome in Gated Community with Pool. Sun-filled end unit with Hardwood Floors on main. Living rm with Gas Fireplace, Higher Ceilings, Deck, Kitchen with stained cabinets, Granite counters. Beautifully maintained.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2263 Limehurst Drive NE
2263 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1845 sqft
TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN HEART OF BROOKHAVEN/BUCKHEAD!. BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON TERRACE LEVEL (BASEMENT), UPSTAIRS GREATROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, S.S.APPLCS AND HARDWOODS.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2496 Oostanaula Drive NE
2496 Oostanaula Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3416 sqft
Welcome to this stunning Modern masterpiece in prime Brookhaven! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located near fine dining, shopping and plenty of outdoor gathering spots.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1060 Pine Grove Avenue NE
1060 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2830 sqft
STUNNING 5 BEDROOM SAVANNAH STYLE BROOKHAVEN HOME FEATURING SPACIOUS OPEN KITCHEN WITH A CUSTOM PANTRY, LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH CUSTOM CLOSETS, 4 FULL BATHS, NEW CARPET, A GROUND LEVEL FINISHED INLAW SUITE STUBBED FOR 2ND KITCHEN , AND THE MOST

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1947 Sterling Oaks Circle NE
1947 Sterling Oaks Circle, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1822 sqft
Beautiful & quiet gated Brookhaven community! 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom Townhome has an open main level that makes this home great for entertaining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
2595 Ashford Road NE
2595 Ashford Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
BROOKHAVEN,SPACIOUS UPDATED IMMACULATE HOME unlike others w/Huge Gorgeous FENCED Lot. Beautiful ASHFORD PARK. Walk to Fine Dining,Pizza,Shopping.Sought after Neighborhood.Sep LR w/Huge Bay Window.Sep Dining Room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
1619 Rivers Edge Trail NE
1619 Rivers Edge Trl NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2267 sqft
Our 3 BR/3.5 BA Brick townhome rental is a great opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community in Brookhaven area - Open floor plan with 10 ft ceilings, hardwoods on main level and separate dining room that sits 10 people.
Results within 1 mile of Brookhaven
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:24am
65 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Martin Manor
31 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

