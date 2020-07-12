/
buford highway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
554 Apartments for rent in Buford Highway, Brookhaven, GA
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
13 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,314
859 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1223 sqft
Storybook cottages surrounded by conifer trees near I-85 and I-285. Units boast ceiling fans, extra storage and bathtubs. Internet access, business center and volleyball court. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Community near Buford Hwy shopping and I-85. Short commute to downtown. Upscale 1-2 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, granite counters, alarm system and walk-in closets. Gated access community. Pool, fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 North Druid Hills Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Point At Lenox Park Promo Code: 1900-P - Property Id: 312873 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE
1624 Lenox Overlook Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2068 sqft
Beautiful End unit in gated Brookhaven community. Featuring an archway foyer leading to open floorplan w/ tons of natural light & gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Buford Highway
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1408 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
110 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
Convenient location near CDC and I-85. In-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse and courtyard. Roommate matching available. Dog park, sports courts and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Last updated July 10 at 05:29am
23 Units Available
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,473
1498 sqft
Lenox Park location close to university and walking trails. Spacious floor plans, luxury garden tubs and unique design finishes. Skyline views, free Wi-Fi at the sundeck and many more luxury amenities to welcome you home.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
38 Units Available
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
136 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
