367 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Park at Oglethrope
35 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,245
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Park at Oglethrope
30 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
$
North Brookhaven
84 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,230
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Buford Highway
11 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lavista Park
151 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,252
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated November 7 at 06:50pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1466 Keys Crossing Dr NE
1466 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
very nice 2BR Condo in Brookhaven - Property Id: 297845 Ready to move in - Perfect for roommate situation - Very close to Brookhaven Marta station and Buford Hwy. Stepless entry.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001
1468 Briarwood Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1341 sqft
Very Spacious 2bd/2ba Condo in Brookhaven w/ Pool!! - Located in a quiet gated community between Buford Hwy. and North Druid Hills Rd.

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1845 sqft
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601
1468 Briarwood Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION is Everything! Beautiful Gated community of Carlyle Woods in Brookhaven,Easy access to I-85 and other Interstates.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
2595 Ashford Road NE
2595 Ashford Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
BROOKHAVEN,SPACIOUS UPDATED IMMACULATE HOME unlike others w/Huge Gorgeous FENCED Lot. Beautiful ASHFORD PARK. Walk to Fine Dining,Pizza,Shopping.Sought after Neighborhood.Sep LR w/Huge Bay Window.Sep Dining Room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Buford Highway
1 Unit Available
2324 Clairmont Road NE
2324 Clairmont Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2608 sqft
Location Location Location!! Charming 4 side 3/2 2700 Sq ft Brick home! Less than 10 mins to City of Brookhaven, Less that 15 Mins to Buckhead! Hardwoods thru out, Great Kitchen, Double Ovens, Gas Cooktop! Large Family Room w/fireplace, Separate LR,
Results within 1 mile of Brookhaven
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sexton Woods
22 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
2534 sqft
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
44 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Perimeter Center
20 Units Available
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,140
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lenox
83 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,756
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brookhaven, GA

Finding an apartment in Brookhaven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

