104 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
2750 sqft
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1403 N Druid Hills Road
1403 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
2600 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3146 sqft
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2318 Attaway Walk
2318 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2910 sqft
Stately brick front 4 bed/4 bath home tucked away in an executive neighborhood in Brookhaven! Comes completely furnished! Graceful entrance foyer leads you to the 2-story great room featuring grand windows allowing for plenty of natural light.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1853 Remington Road
1853 Remington Road, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4000 sqft
Amazing fully furnished home in Chamblee! Perfect open floor plan great for entertaining! Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, amazing oversized master with master spa bath. Private backyard fenced.
Perimeter Center
4 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Dresden East
23 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Sexton Woods
11 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
North Buckhead
41 Units Available
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,185
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
3201 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1
3201 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1249 sqft
Recently Renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo situated in a gated community right in the heart of Buckhead and close to world class shopping & restaurants.
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.
Ridgedale Park
1 Unit Available
3491 Roxboro Road
3491 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location and Ultimate luxury n contemporary Townhouse! Furnished !! Beautiful and never lived in executive rental in the heart of Buckhead. City living at its best !!.
1 Unit Available
2229 Eldorado Drive Northeast
2229 Eldorado Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2792 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
863 Embassy Court NE
863 Embassy Court Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2270 sqft
Location, location, location! Small gated community just 5 minutes to BEST Buckhead restaurants & shopping. Landlord is seeking a great tenant for 1-year lease term (longer term is negotiable).
North Buckhead
1 Unit Available
3630 Peachtree Road NE
3630 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1223 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ritz-Carlton Residences Buckhead! Enjoy Breathtaking Views From This 20th Floor *Fully Furnished* Extra LARGE Corner Unit! (Previously The Model). There Are Two Parking Spaces + A Powder Room Making It Ideal For Single Or A Couple.
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
85 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,563
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Morningside - Lenox Park
64 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
SoNo
11 Units Available
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
24 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
