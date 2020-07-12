/
lenox park
508 Apartments for rent in Lenox Park, Brookhaven, GA
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1020 Lenox Park Blvd NE
1020 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
Available 09/08/20 Post Garden PROMO CODE: 1020-P - Property Id: 312650 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 Oglethorpe Ave NE
1207 Oglethorpe Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3164 sqft
~Open, light, & large in Brookhaven Heights! For Mid-July Move In!~ - Ready for early July Move-in!! This beautiful home features a 2-story living room with fireplace, open views to large kitchen with island, bedroom & bathroom on the main, large
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1155 Lynmoor Drive NE
1155 Lynmoor Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2978 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath renovated duplex in Brookhaven. Large unit in great location. Kitchen features granite counters. tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Unit is in great shape. New carpet and fresh paint.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1153 Lynmoor Drive NE
1153 Lynmoor Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2978 sqft
4 Bedroom/3 Bath unit in renovated duplex in Brookhaven. Large unit in a great location. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Private, fully fenced back yard. Unit has new carpet and fresh paint.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2313 Attaway Walk NE
2313 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2729 sqft
Fantastic home located in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac and tucked into a neighborhood with high walkability. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and the local drug store.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1403 N Druid Hills Road
1403 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
2600 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1060 Pine Grove Avenue NE
1060 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2830 sqft
STUNNING 5 BEDROOM SAVANNAH STYLE BROOKHAVEN HOME FEATURING SPACIOUS OPEN KITCHEN WITH A CUSTOM PANTRY, LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH CUSTOM CLOSETS, 4 FULL BATHS, NEW CARPET, A GROUND LEVEL FINISHED INLAW SUITE STUBBED FOR 2ND KITCHEN , AND THE MOST
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2318 Attaway Walk
2318 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2910 sqft
Stately brick front 4 bed/4 bath home tucked away in an executive neighborhood in Brookhaven! Comes completely furnished! Graceful entrance foyer leads you to the 2-story great room featuring grand windows allowing for plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1378 Keys Lake Drive NE
1378 Keys Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
Beautifully updated & move-in ready 2nd floor unit in popular Brookhaven condo community. Option to lease furnished for $1450/month.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1309 Keys Lake Drive NE
1309 Keys Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
810 sqft
Cute & Cozy Keys Lake Condo is located in the beautiful city of Brookhaven! This well maintained gem is super affordable and will not last long! Condo is on the 2nd floor & move in ready! This community is quiet and serene with a lake near the
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1099 Wright Ave
1099 Wright Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3124 sqft
Fantastic almost new home in Brookhaven for rent off private street minutes to Buckhead's shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 85, 75, and 400. 4 bed / 3.5 bath with additional office/den on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Lenox Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
85 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
118 Units Available
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
21 Units Available
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1017 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
24 Units Available
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1140 sqft
Within walking distance of Brookhaven MARTA Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens with islands and bathrooms with tubs and showers. Community offers a computer station, club room, lounge and outdoor saltwater swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
32 Units Available
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1243 sqft
Yards from Highway 141 and close to Osborne Rd. Apartments have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Attractive community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a putting green.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
20 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,212
2022 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
22 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,209
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
