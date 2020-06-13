121 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,390
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park at Oglethrope
32 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,215
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Buford Highway
11 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park at Oglethrope
31 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lavista Park
151 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,252
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated November 7 at 06:50pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
10 Perimeter Summit Blvd
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villa Sonoma is located inside perimeter w/easy access to Perimeter Mall, local restaurants, I-285 & GA-400.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2330 Lorainne ST NE
2330 Loraine Street Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1083 sqft
Bungalow in Brookhaven - Property Id: 79264 Adorable Brookhaven bungalow surrounded by million-dollar homes! This Brookhaven jewel is located on a large corner lot in a tranquil neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and off-street parking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2204 sqft
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1845 sqft
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3349 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lynwood Park
1 Unit Available
3183 Windsor Lake Drive
3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,100
5000 sqft
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3200 sqft
Best Brookhaven Walk to Everything Location! Great Schools! Walk to Marta! Walk to Dresden Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1239 sqft
Awesome location, Brookhaven living!! Short distance to Chamblee Middle and Charter High school. Sanitizing HVAC system with UV disinfectant light and HEPA filter for heightened health security.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
2941 Caldwell Road NE
2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Adorable single story 2brm/1ba condo located in Brookhaven. Two reserved parking spots by back door plus guest parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2313 Attaway Walk NE
2313 Attaway Walk, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2729 sqft
Fantastic home located in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac and tucked into a neighborhood with high walkability. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and the local drug store.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
1959 Saxon Valley Circle NE
1959 Saxon Valley Circle, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2884 sqft
End unit town home in Buckhead Place. Open floor plan on main level. Professional grade kitchen with view to family room. Master suite and two guest bedrooms upstairs. Roof top patio with relaxing views. Finished lower level with full bath.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3473 Koyla Landing
3473 Koyla Lndg, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2407 sqft
Enjoy a walkable lifestyle! Brand new three stories Townhome close to everywhere! The gated community is among the most luxurious properties you’ll find in Chamblee. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms across 2400 square feet.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1403 N Druid Hills Road
1403 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
2600 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brookhaven, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brookhaven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

