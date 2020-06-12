/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
356 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1230 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Buford Highway
21 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
North Brookhaven
83 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Park at Oglethrope
41 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Buford Highway
14 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Park at Oglethrope
33 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Lavista Park
11 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Lavista Park
152 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1466 Keys Crossing Dr NE
1466 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
very nice 2BR Condo in Brookhaven - Property Id: 297845 Ready to move in - Perfect for roommate situation - Very close to Brookhaven Marta station and Buford Hwy. Stepless entry.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001
1468 Briarwood Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Very Spacious 2bd/2ba Condo in Brookhaven w/ Pool!! - Located in a quiet gated community between Buford Hwy. and North Druid Hills Rd.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1290 sqft
Beautiful New Roof and New Paint inside and out. Storage Shed. Oak Cabinets, Hardwood floors entire home. Tile Baths, Large Great Room, Separate Dining Room, Storm Windows, Large Private Backyard.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2360 Logan Cir
2360 Logan Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1175 sqft
The Logan is positioned 1 mile from Lennox Mall and Buckhead with easy access to 400 and 85. In addition, Dresden st with 9 Resturants and Brookhaven Town Center are close by.
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
1430 Dresden Drive NE
1430 Dresden Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Great new price!!Wonderful corner unit at Village Place in Brookhaven! Walk to all the wonderful restaurants and shops! Amazing light, bright home with tons of windows and a covered balcony.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard NE # 2207
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
This unit has it all, amazing roommate floor plan with split bedrooms, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Not only that, you are steps away from all that Perimeter Center has to offer.
Perimeter Center
82 Units Available
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
70 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1396 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Lenox
23 Units Available
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Pine Hills
40 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1507 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Perimeter Center
12 Units Available
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
Lenox
16 Units Available
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1436 sqft
Recently renovated. In-unit laundry. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to swimming pool, fitness center, business center and media room. Dog park on location. Car charging station.
Lenox
83 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
