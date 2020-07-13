/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:17 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
72 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Lavista Park
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
31 Units Available
North Brookhaven
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
38 Units Available
Drew Valley
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Drew Valley
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
136 Units Available
Lavista Park
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1092 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Drew Valley
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space.
1 of 82
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
North Brookhaven
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath Ground Level/Pool view Condo located in Stunning complex with pool room, media center - both with abundant seating and kitchen, clubhouse with wine bar, plasma tv and gaming tables, grand courtyard with pool and tanning bed, fitness
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
North Brookhaven
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Fields
1468 Briarwood Road NE # 601
1468 Briarwood Way Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION is Everything! Beautiful Gated community of Carlyle Woods in Brookhaven,Easy access to I-85 and other Interstates.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Buford Highway
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE
1624 Lenox Overlook Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2068 sqft
Beautiful End unit in gated Brookhaven community. Featuring an archway foyer leading to open floorplan w/ tons of natural light & gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Historic Brookhaven
1195 W Brookhaven Drive NE
1195 West Brookhaven Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5627 sqft
This sophisticated, idyllic, historically significant estate sits on a large private lot in Historic Brookhaven overlooking Capital City Club golf course.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Fields
2153 Weldonberry Drive NE
2153 Weldonberry Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1845 sqft
Beautiful Brookhaven Townhome in Gated Community with Pool. Sun-filled end unit with Hardwood Floors on main. Living rm with Gas Fireplace, Higher Ceilings, Deck, Kitchen with stained cabinets, Granite counters. Beautifully maintained.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lynwood Park
3302 Osborne Rd NE
3302 Osborne Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6588 sqft
3302 Osborne Rd NE Available 07/19/20 AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - Stunning Custom Home w/Largest Open Floor Plan in N'hood.Newly Fin Bsmt.Hardwoods.Dining Rm & Office/Bdrm on Main.
Results within 1 mile of Brookhaven
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1307 sqft
Luxury meets convenience at this pet-friendly community with amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Granite counters, hardwood floors and ample storage inside recently renovated homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
76 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Dresden East
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
Similar Pages
Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven 3 BedroomsBrookhaven Accessible ApartmentsBrookhaven Apartments with Balcony
Brookhaven Apartments with GarageBrookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrookhaven Apartments with ParkingBrookhaven Apartments with Pool