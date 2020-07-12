/
wildwood
503 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
51 Units Available
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1402 sqft
Pointe at Collier Hills in Atlanta is located just off Interstate 75, making it convenient for commuting. The units are designed in classic Atlanta colonial style with modern updates to suit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,352
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Atlanta features a private patio, dishwasher, and extra storage. This apartment complex is located near Northside Park with easy access to public transportation and I-75. Onsite amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
968 Dean Drive Northwest
968 Dean Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
Newer construction in Wildwood neighborhood. Open floor plan with large great room with wall of windows looking onto private backyard. 6 beds/5.5 baths, plus additional office upstairs and playroom down.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
2105 Brookview Dr
2105 Brookview Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
3543 sqft
Charming home in sought after Brandon School district. Bright open floor plan with huge great room open to kitchen with 6 bedrooms/4 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Wildwood
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,350
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1205 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Balcony or patio offers view of on-site swimming pool. Clubhouse with gym and outdoor grill.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
38 Units Available
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,214
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1114 sqft
Luxury interiors with modern design finishes such as unique hardwood floors and a fireplace. Pet-friendly community located just off I-75 that offers relaxing amenities. Enjoy a pool, tennis court, dog grooming area and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,246
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,242
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1133 sqft
Minutes from Cross Creek Golf Club. Apartments feature kitchens with modern appliances and bathrooms with roman tubs. Select homes boast courtyard views and private balconies or patios. On-site saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
22 Units Available
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
Luxury living in West Midtown with easy access to I-75. Walk-in closets and extra storage, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community amenities include courtyard, billiards, coffee bar and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,130
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1224 sqft
Located in the thriving Westside district. Close to transportation links, such as I-75 and Midtown MARTA Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and ceramic tiled bathrooms. On-site rooftop Wi-Fi cafe with skyline views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
897 sqft
Upgraded apartment units showcase plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and black kitchen cabinetry. A community pool and grilling area access are also provided to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1632 sqft
Situated in the Buckhead neighborhood and within the Morris Brandon school district. Flats and townhomes with smart home features in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Perfect for those seeking easy access to Highway 285.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
51 Units Available
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1175 sqft
Near I-78 and I-85. Minutes from downtown. This upscale community offers features like stainless steel appliances and faux wood flooring. On-site laundry, fitness center and a pool with a sun deck. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Bellemeade Ave NW
714 Bellemeade Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Close to GA Tech, SCADS, and GA State - Property Id: 137777 Location is ideal. Close to Tech, GA State, SCAD, shopping and trendy restaurants. Just painted. New roof and heat & air. Kitchen opens to living space. Covered porch on rear.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
481 Collier Road NW
481 Collier Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1362 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath + den directly across from the new Beltline and park! Brand new bathrooms, large living space with separate dinging room, cozy den with tons of light, and large basement w/ storage plus garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Collier Road K-3
1101 Collier Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1100 sqft
Unit K-3 Available 07/15/20 Carlyle Square Townhouse - Property Id: 302020 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse in gated community (Carlyle Square). Newly renovated corner unit with wood fireplace and back screened-in porch. Bathrooms have been updated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 26th street nw
225 26th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Row at Twentyth Sixth Promo Code: 22526-R - Property Id: 312878 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
432 Collier Road NW
432 Collier Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 bedroom 2 bath home in desired Collier Hills neighborhood on the Beltline w/ direct access! - Lower unit 432 Collier Rd. NW Atlanta - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in desired Collier Hills neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
73 La Rue Place NW
73 La Rue Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1300 sqft
Among the Best Renovations in Buckhead's Best Kept Secret, Cross Creek! This 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse overlooking the LaRue pool, offers Stylish Space and Unparalleled Amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
60 Chaumont Square NW
60 Chaumont Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1346 sqft
Incredible rental opportunity in Cross Creek! Brand new renovations in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit make this spacious home a perfect 10.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1173 Davis Place NW
1173 Davis Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Extremely spacious & open 4 level townhome w/ multiple balconies, rooftop deck w/ 360° views & 2-car garage in sought after Underwood Hills! End unit w/private fenced in backyard, fire-pit & expansive green space! Updated kitchen w/ granite
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2879 Castlewood Drive NW
2879 Castlewood Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2920 sqft
Charming ranch situated on .84+/- acres in sought-after Castlewood offers an open floorplan with living room, dining area and bright sunroom that overlooks the level backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
103 La Rue Place NW
103 La Rue Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Brand new flooring installed last week, faux hardwoods throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
1738 Taylor St
1738 Taylor Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
FURNISHED 4 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM UNIT WITH ALL UTILITIES AND WI-FI INCLUDED. LOCATED IN WEST MIDTOWN, CLOSE TO I-75 AND HOWELL MILL. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES WI-FI, WATER, ELECTRICITY, SLING TV, PEST CONTROL, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE AND TRASH PICK UP.
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1850 Ardmore Road NW
1850 Ardmore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming duplex apartment located in the heart of Ardmore park! Just a short walk from the Ardmore park entrance and Piedmont hospital. Countless stores, restaurants, and bakeries in walking distance.
