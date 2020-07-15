All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

873 Monroe Cir Ne

873 Monroe Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

873 Monroe Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Awesome location! Unique 3 level home with stunning architectural details. Original hardwoods, vaulted cathedral ceilings, formal living & dining rooms; fireside family room opens to kitchen with breakfast nook. Spacious 2nd floor bedrooms including master w/sitting area & fireplace; jacuzzi tub in master bathroom; spiral stairs to loft; multiple balconies overlook backyard or city. Backyard boasts an outdoor fireplace. Large front porch. Driveway and off street parking. Walk to Piedmont Park & the BeltLine, Ponce City Market, Trader Joes, Movies & Whole Foods.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4992422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Monroe Cir Ne have any available units?
873 Monroe Cir Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Monroe Cir Ne have?
Some of 873 Monroe Cir Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Monroe Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
873 Monroe Cir Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Monroe Cir Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 873 Monroe Cir Ne is pet friendly.
Does 873 Monroe Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 873 Monroe Cir Ne offers parking.
Does 873 Monroe Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 Monroe Cir Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Monroe Cir Ne have a pool?
No, 873 Monroe Cir Ne does not have a pool.
Does 873 Monroe Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 873 Monroe Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Monroe Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 873 Monroe Cir Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
