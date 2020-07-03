766 Humphries St SW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd688fa097 ---- Location, Location, Location! This home has been redone from top to bottom and sits right in the heart of Atlanta. Near so much including Parks, Interstate, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Public Transportation and so much more. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Nice deck. perfect setting for a morning cup of coffee while you overlook the city!! Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall. Washer and Dryer Included. Cute and Cozy back yard that is partially fenced in for much needed privacy. This home wont last long call today for a Showing! Nicole Robinson 404-609-1929