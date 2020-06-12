660 NE Glen Iris

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage google fiber

Unbeatable location! Live, work, and play across the street from Ponce City Market, the Atlanta Beltline, and everything that the Old Fourth Ward has to offer. Gorgeous modern studio loft, with giant windows, 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and walk-in closet. Exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, gas cooking, swimming pool, and an assigned garage parking space. Rent includes gas, water/sewer, recycling/trash, google fiber. Open House Saturday, August 24th from 2:00- 4:00.