Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
660 NE Glen Iris
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

660 NE Glen Iris

660 Glen Iris Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

660 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
Unbeatable location! Live, work, and play across the street from Ponce City Market, the Atlanta Beltline, and everything that the Old Fourth Ward has to offer. Gorgeous modern studio loft, with giant windows, 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and walk-in closet. Exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, gas cooking, swimming pool, and an assigned garage parking space. Rent includes gas, water/sewer, recycling/trash, google fiber. Open House Saturday, August 24th from 2:00- 4:00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 NE Glen Iris have any available units?
660 NE Glen Iris doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 NE Glen Iris have?
Some of 660 NE Glen Iris's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 NE Glen Iris currently offering any rent specials?
660 NE Glen Iris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 NE Glen Iris pet-friendly?
No, 660 NE Glen Iris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 660 NE Glen Iris offer parking?
Yes, 660 NE Glen Iris offers parking.
Does 660 NE Glen Iris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 NE Glen Iris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 NE Glen Iris have a pool?
Yes, 660 NE Glen Iris has a pool.
Does 660 NE Glen Iris have accessible units?
No, 660 NE Glen Iris does not have accessible units.
Does 660 NE Glen Iris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 NE Glen Iris has units with dishwashers.
