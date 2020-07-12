/
castleberry hill
468 Apartments for rent in Castleberry Hill, Atlanta, GA
24 Units Available
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Smith & Porter in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
205 Walker St SW # 5
205 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1760 sqft
Sophisticated one-of-a-kind 2 level loft w/ gorgeous detail throughout including stylishly textured walls, exposed beams & brick walls in historic Castleberry Hill Neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
291 Peters Street SW
291 Peters Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1440 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, historic lot in the heart of Castleberry Hills. Walk to restaurants, shops, and more. Easy access to downtown I20, I75, and I85. Now available!
1 Unit Available
200 Walker St # C
200 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
3240 sqft
The finest luxury loft in Castleberry - expansive 3-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. This industrial loft includes a private roof deck with panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline & the nearby Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Results within 1 mile of Castleberry Hill
57 Units Available
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1232 sqft
Generation unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Generation, your address says it all.
29 Units Available
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1286 sqft
Downtown Atlanta living near Capitol and major highways. 1-3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground and gym. Business center and conference room round out common areas.
27 Units Available
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,160
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1089 sqft
Where comfort meets convenience. Come home to a recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and in-home laundry. Take in Atlanta skyline views while socializing at the pool, gym or clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
867 sqft
In Atlanta's Midtown area, these spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a pool, a gym and laundry facilities. Short drive to downtown, with easy access to I-75, I-85, I-285 and MARTA.
17 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1150 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
2 Units Available
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,592
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartments have vinyl flooring, high ceilings and granite counters. Head to the rooftop for a tennis match or to the sky deck for a cocktail party.
1 Unit Available
566 Rockwell Street
566 Rockwell Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Large Ranch Home - Located 10 Mins Bike Ridge to Downtown and 5 Minutes Drive - Everything New - Nothing has been left untouched on this home. Yes we are accepting vouchers. New flooring, New Kitchen and new light fixtures, windows and ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
305 centennial olympic park drive
305 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
Available 09/07/20 Post Centennial Promo Code: 305-P - Property Id: 312722 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest
870 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1086 sqft
Historic Westside Condo Living, This 2BD/1BA unit contains granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, washer/dryer. You receive assigned and covered parking with gated entry.
1 Unit Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
Ashley Collegetown PROMO CODE:387-A - Property Id: 312591 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
250 Park Avenue West Northwest
250 Park Avenue West, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,429
730 sqft
This luxury unit boasts many premium features such as: • Concrete frame building construction! • 9.
1 Unit Available
400 W Peachtree St
400 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
10’ ceilings, open floorplan with awesome view day or night! Stainless appliances including microwave, granite counters, W/D, pool, integrated IPod sound. Walk to Marta, parks, cafes or order room service.
1 Unit Available
Aspen Heights Atlanta
57 Forsyth Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1341 sqft
High-Rise 2B2B Apartment - Downtown Atlanta - Property Id: 310053 APPLY HERE: https://home.cozy.
1 Unit Available
171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210
171 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
932 sqft
GREAT Auburn Avenue NE Condo NOW Available! @ Renaissance Walk Condo's - NO A LA CARTE here! Gas cooking, gas heat, gas hot water, water/sewer, trash, and 1 garage parking space included! Resident pays electric with Georgia Power.
1 Unit Available
57 Fulton Street SE
57 Fulton Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Midtown. Spacious floorplan with hardwood throughout. Living room boasts corner fireplace. Spacious master with unique glass window and walk-in closet. Outside patio great for entertaining or for morning coffee.
1 Unit Available
300 Peachtree St
300 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
649 sqft
This is a uniquely designed 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a king bed and a sleep sofa that sleeps 2. The unit includes most simple needs including towels, basic toiletries and kitchen items.
1 Unit Available
87 PEACHTREE Street SW
87 Peachtree Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1148 sqft
Downtown living at its finest! The Historic Kessler Lofts provide true loft living in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Original heart of pine floors throughout the unit highlight the wide open floor plan on this spacious one bedroom, one bath loft.
1 Unit Available
300 W Peachtree St 16E
300 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
609 sqft
Amazing FULLY FURNISHED turn key ready condo in the heart of downtown Atlanta. This is located walking distance to numerous downtown attraction.
