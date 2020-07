Amenities

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments! We are in the happening Lindbergh neighborhood of Buckhead, you can be too! Whether you want direct access to Piedmont Road, Lindbergh MARTA Station, Midtown, Atlanta Beltline, or Lindbergh City Center, living at Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments puts you in the center of all that Buckhead has to offer. Shop, dine, and enjoy the premiere options just outside your door. Then, come home to your spacious one, two, or three bedroom homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. With SMARTLEASING, it costs nothing to apply! We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it! Live it. Love it! Guaranteed! We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.