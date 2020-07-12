/
southwest atlanta
150 Apartments for rent in Southwest Atlanta, Atlanta, GA
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
1 Unit Available
3367 Parc Drive SW
3367 Parc Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2614 sqft
Spacious GA Townhome with Modern Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1756 Devon Drive SW
1756 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and upgraded townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near highway 285, I-20, 75/85, Downtown & the Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools.
7 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
$
139 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
8 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
1 Unit Available
2238 Barge Road Southwest
2238 Barge Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1556 sqft
Spacious 3BR 1.5BA brick ranch home has great sized rooms with comfort in mind throughout the home! Stainless steel appliances with a gas stove and kitchen oak cabinetry will inspire every cook.
1 Unit Available
3568 Glenview Circle SW
3568 Glenview Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
2551 Headland Dr
2551 Headland Drive, East Point, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2802 sqft
Beautiful ranch home , completely updated with hardwoods through out the home , tile shower , updated kitchen , sunken family room with stone surround fireplace with a wall of windows for natural light .
1 Unit Available
3220 SW Mangum Ln
3220 Mangum Ln SW, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3253 sqft
Public Remarks: For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable Mangum Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood
1 Unit Available
3220 Mangum Lane SW
3220 Mangum Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2053 sqft
For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable West Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a
1 Unit Available
2060 Alison Ct Sw
2060 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$808
800 sqft
2 Bedroom, one Bath Garden style apartment. Living room/dining room/kitchen. Open floor plan. Shows well. SEVERAL UNITS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS PRICE AND INTERIOR OF EACH ARE DIFFERENT FROM ONE TO ANOTHER, PICTURES ARE TAKEN FROM THE MODEL UNIT.
1 Unit Available
2147 Ivydale St
2147 Ivydale Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1070 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in East Point! Refinished hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets and black appliances. Requirements; Credit of 600 plus. Income of 3 times the rent.
7 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
11 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
7 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
9 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
10 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
4 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
6 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
4 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
5 Units Available
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1295 sqft
Contemporary homes with built-in bookshelves and nine-foot-tall ceilings. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court and business center. Close to I-285 for convenient transportation. Near Utoy Boulder Park.
14 Units Available
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,217
1391 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-20. Close to Ashby MARTA Rail System, professional sports arenas and Piedmont Park. Amenities include on-site pool, gym and playground. Apartments have a private patio and in-unit laundry.
4 Units Available
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Atlanta community is gated and offers a clubhouse, playground and swimming pool. Apartment features include washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning and a balcony. Cascade Crossing and Lionel Hampton Park are both just short drives away.
