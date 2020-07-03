605 Mead St SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Grant Park 3 Bed/2 Bath EarthCraft Home for Lease - Lovely Earthcraft Home in Grant Park, just an easy walk to the park! This 2 Story Craftsman features a rocking chair front porch, formal dining room with wainscoting details, kitchen with unique granite countertops and stylish backsplash that opens to fireside family room. Just beyond is a private courtyard perfect for after dinner conversation, and attached 2 car garage. Upstairs features spacious master with upgraded vanities in master bath, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Generous secondary bedrooms. Professionally Managed and Maintained. $60 application fee per adult. 1 month security deposit fee w/ approval. Sorry no pets. We do not accept housing vouchers. Call 404-301-0963 today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5276558)