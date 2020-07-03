All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

605 Mead St SE

605 Mead Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

605 Mead Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Grant Park 3 Bed/2 Bath EarthCraft Home for Lease - Lovely Earthcraft Home in Grant Park, just an easy walk to the park! This 2 Story Craftsman features a rocking chair front porch, formal dining room with wainscoting details, kitchen with unique granite countertops and stylish backsplash that opens to fireside family room. Just beyond is a private courtyard perfect for after dinner conversation, and attached 2 car garage. Upstairs features spacious master with upgraded vanities in master bath, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Generous secondary bedrooms. Professionally Managed and Maintained. $60 application fee per adult. 1 month security deposit fee w/ approval. Sorry no pets. We do not accept housing vouchers. Call 404-301-0963 today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5276558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Mead St SE have any available units?
605 Mead St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Mead St SE have?
Some of 605 Mead St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Mead St SE currently offering any rent specials?
605 Mead St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Mead St SE pet-friendly?
No, 605 Mead St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 605 Mead St SE offer parking?
Yes, 605 Mead St SE offers parking.
Does 605 Mead St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Mead St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Mead St SE have a pool?
No, 605 Mead St SE does not have a pool.
Does 605 Mead St SE have accessible units?
No, 605 Mead St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Mead St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Mead St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

