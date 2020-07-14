Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse gym playground pool media room parking 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access internet cafe

Finding an apartment in the West End of downtown Atlanta, has never been more exciting. At Ashley Collegetown, residents enjoy the best in apartments near Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, and GA State University. Additionally, the proximity of our community to many other Atlanta points of interest, offers outstanding convenience. To find the perfect apartment near Marta, you needn’t look any further than Ashley Collegetown in Atlanta, GA. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in the West End of Atlanta, provide the perfect amount of space with an ideal location.



You will also love the service you will receive as a resident of Ashley Collegetown. From the moment you walk through the door to meet our professional team, to the day you move in and throughout your stay with us, you will enjoy the attention you have come to expect from the best in Atlanta apartment living. For Apartments near West End Atlanta, you’ll feel right at home in your new nei