Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Ashley Collegetown

387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW · (720) 903-2769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Harris Chiles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6204 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 8304 · Avail. now

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-627 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 9-926 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 3-332 · Avail. now

$1,172

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 989 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-711 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 1-121 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley Collegetown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
Finding an apartment in the West End of downtown Atlanta, has never been more exciting. At Ashley Collegetown, residents enjoy the best in apartments near Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, and GA State University. Additionally, the proximity of our community to many other Atlanta points of interest, offers outstanding convenience. To find the perfect apartment near Marta, you needn’t look any further than Ashley Collegetown in Atlanta, GA. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in the West End of Atlanta, provide the perfect amount of space with an ideal location.

You will also love the service you will receive as a resident of Ashley Collegetown. From the moment you walk through the door to meet our professional team, to the day you move in and throughout your stay with us, you will enjoy the attention you have come to expect from the best in Atlanta apartment living. For Apartments near West End Atlanta, you’ll feel right at home in your new nei

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 or $87.50 sure deposit (non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: aggressive breeds; weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in lease.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashley Collegetown have any available units?
Ashley Collegetown has 15 units available starting at $1,106 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashley Collegetown have?
Some of Ashley Collegetown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley Collegetown currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley Collegetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley Collegetown pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashley Collegetown is pet friendly.
Does Ashley Collegetown offer parking?
Yes, Ashley Collegetown offers parking.
Does Ashley Collegetown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley Collegetown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley Collegetown have a pool?
Yes, Ashley Collegetown has a pool.
Does Ashley Collegetown have accessible units?
No, Ashley Collegetown does not have accessible units.
Does Ashley Collegetown have units with dishwashers?
No, Ashley Collegetown does not have units with dishwashers.
