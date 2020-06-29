509 Park Valley Dr

Amenities

Quaint 3BR/1BA ranch located in sought after Atlanta Beltline and Center Hill Community. Home features Black & stainless appliances, hardwood floors, large backyard, & car porch. Walk to Marta and schools. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply in our Decatur office and provide the following: Photo Id, original SS Card, copies of their 3 most recent pay stubs, copies of 2 months of bank statements, Then the applicant will be emailed a link to fill out the application online. Upon completing the online application, the applicant will receive a 2nd email for them to click and re confirm their approval for the background checks to be completed. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Also, 2 years with current employer is preferred, No Evictions, and No Disposessories. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history. Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples.