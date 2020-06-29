All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

509 Park Valley Dr

509 Park Valley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

509 Park Valley Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Quaint 3BR/1BA ranch located in sought after Atlanta Beltline and Center Hill Community. Home features Black & stainless appliances, hardwood floors, large backyard, & car porch. Walk to Marta and schools. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply in our Decatur office and provide the following: Photo Id, original SS Card, copies of their 3 most recent pay stubs, copies of 2 months of bank statements, Then the applicant will be emailed a link to fill out the application online. Upon completing the online application, the applicant will receive a 2nd email for them to click and re confirm their approval for the background checks to be completed. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Also, 2 years with current employer is preferred, No Evictions, and No Disposessories. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history.  Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Park Valley Dr have any available units?
509 Park Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Park Valley Dr have?
Some of 509 Park Valley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Park Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
509 Park Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Park Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 509 Park Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 509 Park Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 509 Park Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 509 Park Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Park Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Park Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 509 Park Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 509 Park Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 509 Park Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Park Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Park Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.

