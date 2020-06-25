46 Delmont Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The activities are endless near this charming 5 bed/3.5 bath home! Convenient to Buckhead, Lenox Mall, dining, parks, museums, and more. Historic home features refinished original hardwoods throughout! Bright kitchen with butlers pantry and dining room with arched walkway and crown & chair molding. Master Suite features fireplace and plenty of natural light. Enjoy summer nights on the spacious screened-in porch which leads you to stone path and garden area! Plenty of parking behind the house!