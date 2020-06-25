All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 46 Delmont Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
46 Delmont Drive NE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

46 Delmont Drive NE

46 Delmont Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

46 Delmont Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The activities are endless near this charming 5 bed/3.5 bath home! Convenient to Buckhead, Lenox Mall, dining, parks, museums, and more. Historic home features refinished original hardwoods throughout! Bright kitchen with butlers pantry and dining room with arched walkway and crown & chair molding. Master Suite features fireplace and plenty of natural light. Enjoy summer nights on the spacious screened-in porch which leads you to stone path and garden area! Plenty of parking behind the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Delmont Drive NE have any available units?
46 Delmont Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Delmont Drive NE have?
Some of 46 Delmont Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Delmont Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
46 Delmont Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Delmont Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 46 Delmont Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 46 Delmont Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 46 Delmont Drive NE offers parking.
Does 46 Delmont Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Delmont Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Delmont Drive NE have a pool?
No, 46 Delmont Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 46 Delmont Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 46 Delmont Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Delmont Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Delmont Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus