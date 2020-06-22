All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:58 PM

439 Tarragon Way Southwest

439 Tarragon Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

439 Tarragon Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BD 2 1/2 BA renovated townhouse. Minutes to MLK and Hwy 285. Hardwoods. Possible to lease furnished at a higher rate. Water included
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Tarragon Way Southwest have any available units?
439 Tarragon Way Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Tarragon Way Southwest have?
Some of 439 Tarragon Way Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Tarragon Way Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
439 Tarragon Way Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Tarragon Way Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Tarragon Way Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 439 Tarragon Way Southwest offer parking?
No, 439 Tarragon Way Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 439 Tarragon Way Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Tarragon Way Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Tarragon Way Southwest have a pool?
No, 439 Tarragon Way Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 439 Tarragon Way Southwest have accessible units?
No, 439 Tarragon Way Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Tarragon Way Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Tarragon Way Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
