426 7th St NE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

426 7th St NE

426 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

426 7th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Atlanta Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Beautiful midtown 2 bed/ 2.5 bath condo just blocks from Piedmont Park, Beltline, Shopping, and Restaurants. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and countertops, freshly painted throughout. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a private fireplace. Secondary room with a private bathroom! Both bathrooms beautiful tile throughout and remodeled. Home has an abundance of natural light from skylights and windows! Full-size washer and dryer included. First level perfect for office/storage/and/or rec room. Walled property for maximum intimacy in the heart of the city. 1 parking spot.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5503079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 7th St NE have any available units?
426 7th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 7th St NE have?
Some of 426 7th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 7th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
426 7th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 7th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 7th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 426 7th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 426 7th St NE offers parking.
Does 426 7th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 7th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 7th St NE have a pool?
No, 426 7th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 426 7th St NE have accessible units?
No, 426 7th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 426 7th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 7th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

