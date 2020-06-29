426 7th St NE

Amenities
Atlanta Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Beautiful midtown 2 bed/ 2.5 bath condo just blocks from Piedmont Park, Beltline, Shopping, and Restaurants. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and countertops, freshly painted throughout. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a private fireplace. Secondary room with a private bathroom! Both bathrooms beautiful tile throughout and remodeled. Home has an abundance of natural light from skylights and windows! Full-size washer and dryer included. First level perfect for office/storage/and/or rec room. Walled property for maximum intimacy in the heart of the city. 1 parking spot.
This Home For Rent is Small Pet-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply
(RLNE5503079)