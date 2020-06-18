Rent Calculator
400 Pharr Rd. NE
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:57 AM
400 Pharr Rd. NE
400 Pharr Road Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
400 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRICE NEGOTIABLE!!! Looking to sublet my apartment at The Bryant at Buckhead Village. Great amenities and location!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Pharr Rd. NE have any available units?
400 Pharr Rd. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 400 Pharr Rd. NE currently offering any rent specials?
400 Pharr Rd. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Pharr Rd. NE pet-friendly?
No, 400 Pharr Rd. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 400 Pharr Rd. NE offer parking?
No, 400 Pharr Rd. NE does not offer parking.
Does 400 Pharr Rd. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Pharr Rd. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Pharr Rd. NE have a pool?
No, 400 Pharr Rd. NE does not have a pool.
Does 400 Pharr Rd. NE have accessible units?
No, 400 Pharr Rd. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Pharr Rd. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Pharr Rd. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Pharr Rd. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Pharr Rd. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
