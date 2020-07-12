/
buckhead village
523 Apartments for rent in Buckhead Village, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
69 Units Available
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
32 Units Available
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1127 sqft
Close to I-85 and just minutes from shopping at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Residents have full access to gym, hot tub, pool and internet cafe. Units include granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
33 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,277
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
40 Units Available
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,382
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1240 sqft
Conveniently located modern apartments with spacious floor plans. In proximity to entertainment, retail, dining and the financial district. Amenities include rooftop wellness and yoga center and fireplace library.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
98 Units Available
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,509
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1254 sqft
Located amidst the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, within walking distance to the latest trends in shopping, dining and entertainment, our community will boast the finest in amenities and interiors to appeal to the most discriminating renter.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3107 PEACHTREE Road NE
3107 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
3867 sqft
Lease brand new unit at The Charles! Prime location steps Buckhead Atlanta's shops & restaurants. This 15th floor unit is really the prefect level. High enough for sweeping views, but still relates to pool deck below.
Results within 1 mile of Buckhead Village
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
118 Units Available
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,160
2310 sqft
Prime location in the Buckhead neighborhood, units have stunning views, wood floors, large windows and lots of light. Complex has an elevated Sky Lounge, exclusive resident programs and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1942 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Buckhead's finest shops, restaurants and nightlife. Floor plans feature kitchens with quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site swimming pool, fitness salon, club lounge and ball court.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1210 sqft
Found just off highway 400, these units put residents in the middle of it all, enjoying luxury and comfort. Full kitchens complete with subway tile backsplash, over nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
21 Units Available
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1017 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
$
47 Units Available
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,506
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just across the street from classy Phipps Plaza and Lenox Mall. Apartment community with 24-hour gym, outdoor entertainment and grill. Gorgeous units with bay windows, built-in bookshelves and modern finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,065
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
$
73 Units Available
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
117 Units Available
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
36 Units Available
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1562 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three unique living choices with apartment and townhome options in a single community. Spacious floor plans with ample square footage. Within walking distance of the Shops of Buckhead.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
5 Units Available
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Live in the most exciting neighborhood in Atlanta when you make your home at Vic at Buckhead Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,141
1426 sqft
Luxury high rise within walking distance to fine dining. Access to T. Harvey Mathis Pkwy. In-unit laundry, crown moldings, Energy Star appliances. Community has saltwater pool, rooftop terrace, cyber cafe and fitness center.
