Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
32 Twenty Eighth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32 Twenty Eighth
32 28th St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
32 28th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
all utilities included. In Ardmore Park area within walking distance to restaurants, beltline, parks and Piedmont Hospital. Easy access to Buckhead, Midtown, West Midtown and I-75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Twenty Eighth have any available units?
32 Twenty Eighth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 32 Twenty Eighth have?
Some of 32 Twenty Eighth's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 32 Twenty Eighth currently offering any rent specials?
32 Twenty Eighth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Twenty Eighth pet-friendly?
No, 32 Twenty Eighth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 32 Twenty Eighth offer parking?
No, 32 Twenty Eighth does not offer parking.
Does 32 Twenty Eighth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Twenty Eighth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Twenty Eighth have a pool?
No, 32 Twenty Eighth does not have a pool.
Does 32 Twenty Eighth have accessible units?
No, 32 Twenty Eighth does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Twenty Eighth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Twenty Eighth has units with dishwashers.
