All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 302 Laurel Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
302 Laurel Ave SW
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:28 PM

302 Laurel Ave SW

302 Laurel Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

302 Laurel Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Completed with a Remote Open Garage - Perfect for In-Town Living!
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!

The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.
Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 470-606-0210
APPOINTMENT ONLY
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Laurel Ave SW have any available units?
302 Laurel Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 302 Laurel Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
302 Laurel Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Laurel Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Laurel Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 302 Laurel Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 302 Laurel Ave SW offers parking.
Does 302 Laurel Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Laurel Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Laurel Ave SW have a pool?
No, 302 Laurel Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 302 Laurel Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 302 Laurel Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Laurel Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Laurel Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Laurel Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Laurel Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus