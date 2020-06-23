All apartments in Atlanta
27206 Plantation Drive, NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27206 Plantation Drive, NE

27206 Plantation Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

27206 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING Buckhead Condo - Fantastic find in the hustle and bustle of Buckhead located on Lenox Rd, minutes from Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Hwy 400 and Hwy 85. This gated 35-acre community offers wooded grounds, two private lakes, waterfalls, streams and walking/jogging trails. This home offers updated stainless steel appliances, private balcony, walk-in closet and 2 tandem parking spots. Community is complete with professional landscaping, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grill area, pet friendly and outdoor pool. Act now this one won't last long! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE4531638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27206 Plantation Drive, NE have any available units?
27206 Plantation Drive, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 27206 Plantation Drive, NE have?
Some of 27206 Plantation Drive, NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27206 Plantation Drive, NE currently offering any rent specials?
27206 Plantation Drive, NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27206 Plantation Drive, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27206 Plantation Drive, NE is pet friendly.
Does 27206 Plantation Drive, NE offer parking?
Yes, 27206 Plantation Drive, NE does offer parking.
Does 27206 Plantation Drive, NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27206 Plantation Drive, NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27206 Plantation Drive, NE have a pool?
Yes, 27206 Plantation Drive, NE has a pool.
Does 27206 Plantation Drive, NE have accessible units?
No, 27206 Plantation Drive, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 27206 Plantation Drive, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27206 Plantation Drive, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
