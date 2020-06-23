27206 Plantation Drive, NE

Amenities

AMAZING Buckhead Condo - Fantastic find in the hustle and bustle of Buckhead located on Lenox Rd, minutes from Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Hwy 400 and Hwy 85. This gated 35-acre community offers wooded grounds, two private lakes, waterfalls, streams and walking/jogging trails. This home offers updated stainless steel appliances, private balcony, walk-in closet and 2 tandem parking spots. Community is complete with professional landscaping, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grill area, pet friendly and outdoor pool. Act now this one won't last long! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



