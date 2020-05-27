All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 272 16th Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
272 16th Street Northwest
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:20 PM

272 16th Street Northwest

272 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

272 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Georgeous 2 BD/2.5 BA West Midtown Townhome - Property Id: 130997

Beautiful 2-story, 2 bed/2.5 bath modern townhome available on 16th Street, right across from Atlantic Station. A convenient 5-minute walk to the live/work/play urban development known as Atlantic Station. Easy access to the MARTA Station, I-75/I-85, Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown.

This townhome features an open downstairs floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and large kitchen, bathroom, breakfast room and living room w/ fireplace. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Master bedroom, guest bedroom and laundry room closet (washer/dryer INCLUDED) are located on 2nd floor. Master suite includes a private bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, newly renovated standing shower and spacious walk-in closet. The guest bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the 2nd full bathroom. Two car parking pad located in the back and plenty of street parking available in the front.

This property will be available for rent beginning June 19th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130997
Property Id 130997

(RLNE4963411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 16th Street Northwest have any available units?
272 16th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 16th Street Northwest have?
Some of 272 16th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 16th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
272 16th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 16th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 16th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 272 16th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 272 16th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 272 16th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 16th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 16th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 272 16th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 272 16th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 272 16th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 272 16th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 16th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus