272 16th Street Northwest

Georgeous 2 BD/2.5 BA West Midtown Townhome - Property Id: 130997



Beautiful 2-story, 2 bed/2.5 bath modern townhome available on 16th Street, right across from Atlantic Station. A convenient 5-minute walk to the live/work/play urban development known as Atlantic Station. Easy access to the MARTA Station, I-75/I-85, Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown.



This townhome features an open downstairs floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and large kitchen, bathroom, breakfast room and living room w/ fireplace. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances and plenty of cabinet space.



Master bedroom, guest bedroom and laundry room closet (washer/dryer INCLUDED) are located on 2nd floor. Master suite includes a private bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, newly renovated standing shower and spacious walk-in closet. The guest bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the 2nd full bathroom. Two car parking pad located in the back and plenty of street parking available in the front.



This property will be available for rent beginning June 19th.

