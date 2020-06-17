All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:16 PM

2660 Peachtree Road NW

2660 Peachtree Road · (404) 663-3735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2660 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2951 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
valet service
Highly sought after 3 bed 3 bath rental, gorgeous split level floor plan, spacious balcony with green and city view. Amenities include valet, wine cellar, pool, fitness center, club room. Won't last long!Asking rent for as is condition .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have any available units?
2660 Peachtree Road NW has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have?
Some of 2660 Peachtree Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Peachtree Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Peachtree Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Peachtree Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Peachtree Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Peachtree Road NW does offer parking.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Peachtree Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 2660 Peachtree Road NW has a pool.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2660 Peachtree Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Peachtree Road NW has units with dishwashers.
