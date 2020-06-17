2660 Peachtree Road NW

Highly sought after 3 bed 3 bath rental, gorgeous split level floor plan, spacious balcony with green and city view. Amenities include valet, wine cellar, pool, fitness center, club room. Won't last long!Asking rent for as is condition .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
