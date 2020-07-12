/
peachtree heights west
565 Apartments for rent in Peachtree Heights West, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
21 Units Available
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,332
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1238 sqft
Located off Route 19, adjacent to Lindbergh and Midtown. Green community with courtyard, dog park, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym, yoga, valet, and guest service. Units feature walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
27 Units Available
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1167 sqft
Resort-like setting with swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym, sauna and community garden. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
20 Units Available
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1263 sqft
Floor plans feature one and two-bedroom units with modern features, including quartz countertops, brush-nickel finishes and LED lighting. On-site amenities include 24-hour fitness studio and coffee bar. Nearby Pharr Circle Park with access to I-85.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
15 Units Available
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,141
1426 sqft
Luxury high rise within walking distance to fine dining. Access to T. Harvey Mathis Pkwy. In-unit laundry, crown moldings, Energy Star appliances. Community has saltwater pool, rooftop terrace, cyber cafe and fitness center.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2840 Peachtree Road NW #405
2840 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
768 sqft
On National Registry of Historical Places in heart of Buckhead! - This majestic four-sided brick historic building houses this one bedroom/one bath with tons of character, hardwood floors, crown molding, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
3040 Peachtree Road Northwest - 506, Unit 506
3040 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ovation is a modern 19-story high-rise located in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta next to the St. Regis Hotel and directly The Shops of Buckhead.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2828 Peachtree Road NW
2828 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Units rarely come on the market for rent at 2828 Peachtree. This high floor unit on the 30th floor has stunning views of the forest canopy to the northwest and city views to the south. Roommate floorplan for privacy and open concept.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
35 Muscogee Avenue NW
35 Muscogee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
7546 sqft
Gorgeous Peachtree Heights West home offer oversized living spaces ideal for entertaining. Welcoming entrance foyer leads to formal living room, sunroom and wood paneled den. Light filled kitchen offers fireplace and breakfast area.
1 of 48
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3233 Andrews Court NW
3233 Andrews Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$16,500
7215 sqft
Luxury at it's finest.Includes furniture, TV's, all utilities(with a cap),weekly landscaping, weekly pool service & weekly maid service.Beautiful culdesac lot across from Cherokee Town Club.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2660 Peachtree Road NW
2660 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2951 sqft
Highly sought after 3 bed 3 bath rental, gorgeous split level floor plan,unit on the 10 floor . spacious balcony with green and city view. Amenities include valet, wine cellar, pool, fitness center, club room.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Heights West
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
47 Units Available
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,506
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1407 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
20 Units Available
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1106 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
28 Units Available
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1342 sqft
Close to Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta Botanical Garden. Floor plans feature balconies with skyline views. On-site amenities include an athletic club with yoga spa and a rooftop club room with golf course views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1204 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in fashionable Buckhead featuring social spaces, a gym and a yoga room. The one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly homes boast keyless entry, wood-like flooring, NEST thermostats and spacious closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
73 Units Available
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
69 Units Available
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,500
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1203 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
32 Units Available
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1127 sqft
Close to I-85 and just minutes from shopping at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall. Residents have full access to gym, hot tub, pool and internet cafe. Units include granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
26 Units Available
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1643 sqft
Smoke-free, furnished units with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Community offers 24-hour gym and yoga studio. Outdoor pool with grills and fire pits. Secure garage and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
33 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,277
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
41 Units Available
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1492 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04am
14 Units Available
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,382
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1240 sqft
Conveniently located modern apartments with spacious floor plans. In proximity to entertainment, retail, dining and the financial district. Amenities include rooftop wellness and yoga center and fireplace library.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
36 Units Available
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1562 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three unique living choices with apartment and townhome options in a single community. Spacious floor plans with ample square footage. Within walking distance of the Shops of Buckhead.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Live in the most exciting neighborhood in Atlanta when you make your home at Vic at Buckhead Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
98 Units Available
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,509
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1254 sqft
Located amidst the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, within walking distance to the latest trends in shopping, dining and entertainment, our community will boast the finest in amenities and interiors to appeal to the most discriminating renter.
