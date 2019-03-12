2660 Peachtree Road NW

2660 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 Peachtree Heights West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
valet service
Highly sought after 3 bed 3 bath rental, gorgeous split level floor plan, spacious balcony with green and city view. Amenities include valet, wine cellar, pool, fitness center, club room. Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
