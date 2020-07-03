All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2660 Peachtree Road NW

2660 Peachtree Road NW · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
An absolute MUST SEE! Fantasic renovation with no attention to detail overlooked - gorgeous wood flooring throughout entire unit and bedrooms, beautifully detailed millwork on walls and ceilings. Kitchen, breakfast, living, dining and den are all very open with great flow throughout, perfect for the entertainer. Fabulous wet bar and built-in island/casual dining table completes the package. Two stunning baths with all the bells and whistles. Two balconies, storage room and Park Place amenities top it all off!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have any available units?
2660 Peachtree Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have?
Some of 2660 Peachtree Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Peachtree Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Peachtree Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Peachtree Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Peachtree Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW offer parking?
No, 2660 Peachtree Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2660 Peachtree Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have a pool?
No, 2660 Peachtree Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2660 Peachtree Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Peachtree Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Peachtree Road NW has units with dishwashers.

