Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2200 Pryor Road SW Available 08/15/19 Four Bedroom with separate master suite - OPEN HOUSE:



Friday August 9th, 2019 11:15 am - 12:15 pm

Saturday August 10th, 2019 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Sunday August 11th, 2019 10:30 am - 11:30 am



Amazing property. Four bedroom rare find newer construction with open floor plan. Hardwood floors downstairs and recent carpet throughout. Master suite downstairs.

Off street parking. Great appliances. Must see! You will want to live here for years to come. It will not last long at this price! Move in immediately. No Section 8 accepted. Visit www.trustedhomes.com to submit an application.



(RLNE2781467)