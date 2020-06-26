All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 11 2019 at 2:54 PM

2200 Pryor Road SW

2200 Pryor Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Pryor Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2200 Pryor Road SW Available 08/15/19 Four Bedroom with separate master suite - OPEN HOUSE:

Friday August 9th, 2019 11:15 am - 12:15 pm
Saturday August 10th, 2019 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Sunday August 11th, 2019 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Amazing property. Four bedroom rare find newer construction with open floor plan. Hardwood floors downstairs and recent carpet throughout. Master suite downstairs.
Off street parking. Great appliances. Must see! You will want to live here for years to come. It will not last long at this price! Move in immediately. No Section 8 accepted. Visit www.trustedhomes.com to submit an application.

(RLNE2781467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Pryor Road SW have any available units?
2200 Pryor Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Pryor Road SW have?
Some of 2200 Pryor Road SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Pryor Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Pryor Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Pryor Road SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Pryor Road SW is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Pryor Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Pryor Road SW offers parking.
Does 2200 Pryor Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Pryor Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Pryor Road SW have a pool?
No, 2200 Pryor Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Pryor Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2200 Pryor Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Pryor Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Pryor Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
