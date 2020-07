Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage internet access trash valet valet service accessible gym business center

Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options. Some of Atlanta’s hottest attractions, including the BeltLine, Ponce City Market and Historic Fourth Ward Park are just minutes away. Major employers include PwC LLP, Delta Airlines and the prestigious Emory University. Both Downtown and Midtown Atlanta are easily accessible thanks to our proximity to the Freedom Parkway and Glen Iris Drive NE.