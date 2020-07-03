Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
175 Rosser Street SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
175 Rosser Street SW
175 Rosser Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
175 Rosser Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice renovated Ranch. Hardwood Floors, Dining rm, Sun rm . New Appliances(Stove.Refrigerator) to be installed upon
executed Lease. Minutes from the Beltline. 15 min to Downtown Atlanta.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 175 Rosser Street SW have any available units?
175 Rosser Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 175 Rosser Street SW have?
Some of 175 Rosser Street SW's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 175 Rosser Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
175 Rosser Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Rosser Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 175 Rosser Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 175 Rosser Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 175 Rosser Street SW offers parking.
Does 175 Rosser Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Rosser Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Rosser Street SW have a pool?
No, 175 Rosser Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 175 Rosser Street SW have accessible units?
No, 175 Rosser Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Rosser Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Rosser Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
