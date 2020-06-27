All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 2 2019 at 1:32 PM

1660 Peachtree Street NW

1660 Peachtree Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Luxury 2 bedroom on near BELTLINE!!!! - Property Id: 159209

You'll have a nearly endless list of options for fun and recreation when choosing to live at our Peachtree apartments. Our centralized Midtown location puts you within arm's reach of some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Atlanta has to offer. Feed your inner shopaholic at the unique shops of the Westside Provisions District. Sample the taste of Atlanta at some of the city's most iconic restaurants like The Colonnade and Mary Mac's Tea Room, just minutes from your front door. A short walk or bike-ride away is the inspiring Midtown Art District, where you can explore constantly changing art installations and the various institutions that define Atlantan art and culture. Nearby Piedmont Park and the Beltline's Eastside trail are great places to catch some fresh air if enjoying the outdoors is more your style.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159209p
Property Id 159209

(RLNE5167353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Peachtree Street NW have any available units?
1660 Peachtree Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Peachtree Street NW have?
Some of 1660 Peachtree Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Peachtree Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Peachtree Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Peachtree Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Peachtree Street NW offer parking?
No, 1660 Peachtree Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Peachtree Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Peachtree Street NW have a pool?
No, 1660 Peachtree Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Peachtree Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1660 Peachtree Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Peachtree Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree Street NW has units with dishwashers.
