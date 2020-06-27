1660 Peachtree Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Luxury 2 bedroom on near BELTLINE!!!! - Property Id: 159209



You'll have a nearly endless list of options for fun and recreation when choosing to live at our Peachtree apartments. Our centralized Midtown location puts you within arm's reach of some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Atlanta has to offer. Feed your inner shopaholic at the unique shops of the Westside Provisions District. Sample the taste of Atlanta at some of the city's most iconic restaurants like The Colonnade and Mary Mac's Tea Room, just minutes from your front door. A short walk or bike-ride away is the inspiring Midtown Art District, where you can explore constantly changing art installations and the various institutions that define Atlantan art and culture. Nearby Piedmont Park and the Beltline's Eastside trail are great places to catch some fresh air if enjoying the outdoors is more your style.

