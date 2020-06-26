All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1569 Laurel Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1569 Laurel Park Place
Last updated September 10 2019 at 5:54 PM

1569 Laurel Park Place

1569 Laurel Park Pl SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1569 Laurel Park Pl SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PICTURES ARE STOCK PHOTO'S FROM A MODEL UNIT IN SAME COMMUNITY. ALL UPGRADES / LAYOUTS MAY NOT BE IDENTICAL.
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!

The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.
Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 678-409-0965

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have any available units?
1569 Laurel Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1569 Laurel Park Place have?
Some of 1569 Laurel Park Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 Laurel Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1569 Laurel Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 Laurel Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1569 Laurel Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 1569 Laurel Park Place offers parking.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1569 Laurel Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have a pool?
No, 1569 Laurel Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1569 Laurel Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1569 Laurel Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus