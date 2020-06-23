All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1536 Woodland Circle SE

1536 Woodland Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Woodland Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 4/2 in popular East Atlanta. Hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in back yard great for pet owners or for backyard parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Woodland Circle SE have any available units?
1536 Woodland Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Woodland Circle SE have?
Some of 1536 Woodland Circle SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Woodland Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Woodland Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Woodland Circle SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1536 Woodland Circle SE is pet friendly.
Does 1536 Woodland Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Woodland Circle SE offers parking.
Does 1536 Woodland Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 Woodland Circle SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Woodland Circle SE have a pool?
No, 1536 Woodland Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Woodland Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 1536 Woodland Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Woodland Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Woodland Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
