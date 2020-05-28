1533 Bungalow Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

If you like a wide open floor plan & tons of light, you'll absolutely love this home. Bright and cheerful living. Perfect for entertaining. The living area is very large w/ fireplace. Separate breakfast and dining areas. Giant kitchen island. 4 wonderfully sized bedrooms - Large master with sitting area. Higher end finishes. Newer neighborhood. Extremely easy access to Downtown. Wonderful neighborhood. Exclusive KIPP school for members of West Island community - and located in the community. NOTE: no more than 2 unrelated adults permitted. No vouchers.