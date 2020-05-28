Rent Calculator
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1356 Akridge Street Northwest
1356 Akridge Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1356 Akridge Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Hardwoods throughout; new appliances; granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1356 Akridge Street Northwest have any available units?
1356 Akridge Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1356 Akridge Street Northwest have?
Some of 1356 Akridge Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1356 Akridge Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Akridge Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Akridge Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Akridge Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1356 Akridge Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Akridge Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1356 Akridge Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 Akridge Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Akridge Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1356 Akridge Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Akridge Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1356 Akridge Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Akridge Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 Akridge Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
